New Computer Sales

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Selling computer systems and equipment is one of the most competitive sectors of the retailing industry. However, with clever marketing in place, it's possible to earn a six-figure income selling new computer equipment from a home based location. Operating the business from home will give you an enormous competitive advantage and minimal overhead expenses. The key to success in this industry is specialization. Concentrate on sales of one particular type of computer or a computer that has been designed for a specific task. Marketing the product line can be done by way of the internet, print advertising and networking with business owners and professionals at business meetings and functions.

