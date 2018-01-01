Office Moving

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Unlike moving residential household furniture, moving office equipment and fixtures requires much more planning in order for the move to be successful and allow the business the fewest possible interruptions to their operation. An office moving service can be marketed through property management companies and directly to business owners via brochures and networking at business association functions. The main requirement is to carry sufficient liability insurance and to check to see if a mover's license is required in your community.

