Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Let business owners, professionals, and company marketing representatives decide how much they want to spend on advertising as opposed to being told how much advertising costs. Here is a unique concept'for decades media companies have been setting advertising rates for customers that wish to advertise in their media. Times they are a changing and consumers on all levels are quickly learning that the electronic age of the Internet has created many choices that never existed previously. The concept is basic. Working as an online advertising broker or online advertising club you can develop a Web site focused on letting small business owners and professionals list the type of advertising they are seeking and the price they are prepared to pay for that advertising. Media companies wishing to sell advertising would simply log onto the site and start surfing through the postings or listings to find potential matches. This type of Web site would require careful planning in terms of establishing an operating format that is effective; not to mention some specialized programming and security issues. However, the concept is fresh and without question the demand from small business for this type of online service would certainly be large and welcomed.

