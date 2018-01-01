Small-Business Advertising Agency

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Put your advertising and marketing skills and experience to good use by starting an advertising agency focused on assisting small business owners to create knockout advertising campaigns that get the results they want and need from their tight advertising budgets. Many advertising agencies concentrate on big corporations with massive advertising budgets, leaving small business owners to figure out how to best advertise their products and services. Advertising is costly, and small business owners cannot waste money on advertising that does not hit the target and get results. Creating cost-effective advertising campaigns is one of the toughest challenges that most small business owners face. Advertising is an all-encompassing task that requires experience and creative skills to determine what type of advertising and message will work best for what is being sold. Confusing the matter even more is that small business owners are bombarded daily by advertising salespeople, each with the 'greatest offer.' Capitalizing on your advertising, marketing or public relations experience, you can create specialized advertising campaigns for small business clients that will directly reach their target market, stay within their budget and get the results they want.