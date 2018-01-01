Online Advertising Consultant

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

In the rush to set up a website, many business owners fail to consider how they will advertise their site once online. In a nutshell, the role of an internet advertising consultant is to develop an advertising program specifically created to meet a client's particular needs. How do you optimize a website for search engines? What's the best way to advertise a website on and offline? These are questions many entrepreneurs are willing to pay top dollar for the answers to.