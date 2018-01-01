Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Like an online art auction, an online art gallery also offers works of art for sale, but not in an auction format. This is the type of art marketing system that many well-established artists prefer to the auction format, as the value of their works cannot be diminished by lack of bids. The site can be indexed into various art mediums, and artists wishing to be featured on the site pay a monthly fee or a commission upon the successful sale of the artwork. Like many online ventures, the key to success often lays within promoting and marketing the site. No visitors, no chance to generate sales. Thus you will have to seek unique and innovative ways to build and maintain site traffic.