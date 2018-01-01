Online Art Supplies

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Remote or small communities often do not have a store that stocks and sells art supplies, and these are the communities that you will want to target if your intentions are to establish a website that features art supplies for sale. In addition to mainstream art supplies like paint, brushes and canvas, also consider selling more exotic or hard-to-find art supplies. The more varied the selection the better the chances of securing repeat visitors and customers to the site. Furthermore, to keep inventory purchases to a minimum seek to build alliances with manufacturers of art supplies who will ship directly to your customers. Promote the site in print publications, through art schools and classes, and Internet marketing and advertising options.