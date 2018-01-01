Online Baby Names

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Some business opportunities have a lot of competition and this business startup is one of them. However, as an entrepreneur your greatest skill may lie in your ability to take a new and fresh approach to an old business or concept. The old saying in business you can live by is 'don't invent a new mouse trap, just build a better mouse trap.' That is the case with this business venture. Baby name books in print have always been popular, and maybe you can create and write a new book with a fresh outlook on an old idea and post it online. One idea may be to feature historical names and what they mean or perhaps celebrity names and how they came to be changed or altered to suit the personality. Visitors could browse through the name listings for free, and by renting advertising, space or selling products you could earn income. Additionally, seek out interesting ways to make the site more inviting. Perhaps hold a contest or feature a poll to find out the most popular names.