Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Online coloring books for kids is a unique and interesting opportunity that could prove to be both fun and profitable. This online business concept is very straightforward. Simply develop a website that enables kids to chose from a wide selection of images and pictures of animals, people, buildings and landscapes. These images are downloaded, printed from their desktop printer and colored using crayons. Alternately you could design a color pallet and tools that would enable kids to color their pictures right on the website and print it when they're finished. Kids could print multiple pages and even create their own coloring books to provide them with hours of fun. To generate income to cover the cost for maintaining the site and providing you with a profit, you could license the rights to the website to other entrepreneurs to feature a link from their websites to yours. In other words this unique interactive tool for kids would be an item that would draw visitors to their site thus increasing hits and the opportunity to create larger revenues.