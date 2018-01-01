Online Cooking Recipes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Cooking recipes, classes, products and ingredients can all be provided and sold via your own cooking website. This type of venture is sure to be popular, as cooking has mass appeal. To get started, first determine the focus and format of the site. There are many choices. The site can provide cooking recipes that can be downloaded for free and supported by selling advertising space and banners. Or you can opt to sell recipes and cooking-related products via the site.