Online Diet And Fitness

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

A recent government survey indicated that 50 percent of American adults wanted to lose weight and start a regular diet and fitness program. And given the fact that there are more than 200 million adults in the U.S., this means there are potentially 100 million customers for any business venture that specializes in diet and fitness products and services. Thus developing a website dedicated to providing visitors with diet and fitness information and services can potentially make you rich. The options are unlimited. The site can provide users with diet and fitness information, products for sale, online fitness training and diet coaching and offer online fitness evaluations, or a combination of any or all of these products and services. This is one of those rare situations in business wherein the potential marketplace is so large that the products and services provided almost become secondary to the methods used to attract and retain site visitors.