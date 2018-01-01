Online Entertainment Listings and Reviews

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Developing an entertainment listings and reviews website is a very straightforward enterprise to start. Simply provide visitors within specific communities information about forthcoming entertainment events like concert and movie listings, theatrical play dates, special events and even restaurant listings. Additionally, the site can include an entertainment review section with feedback and critiques supplied by visitors. The site can earn income by selling advertising space to local merchants. Once established, this type of online business could easily be expanded to other communities and cities on a franchise or license-to-operate basis.