Online Home Repair Advice

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

A common term used by Web developers is 'site stickiness' basically meaning what level of unique and interesting content or user features can be incorporated in a Web site to increase visitor page views and entice visitors to return to the site regularly. Home repair tips and advice fits that bill perfectly. Utilizing your construction and renovation expertise you can develop a syndicated home repair advice column Ã¢â‚¬â€œ syndicated mean you can pug the column into as many Web sites as possible. The benefit to the site operator is obvious: increasing site stickiness. Aim to have your column featured on 200 Web sites and you could earn an extra $2,000 every month by charging customers only $10 each.

