Online Organic Food Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

The time has never been better than now to start a business that specializes in organic food sales and home delivery, as organically grown foods have become so popular, growers are having a hard time meeting consumer demand. The first step to establishing the business is to build alliances with organic food growers to supply the inventory needed for the business. The second step is to create and distribute a catalog featuring all the organically grown food products that the business sells and delivers. Additionally, be sure to develop a website that lets clients place food orders online. You may also consider accepting food orders via e-mail and fax. The profit potential for a business that sells and delivers organically grown fruits and vegetables is outstanding, as the products can be marked up by 30 to 40 percent. This still let you undercut grocery stores and organic food retailers by 10 percent or more.