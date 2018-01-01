Online Scholarship Directory

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? Yes

Every year students vie for educational scholarships, and one of the most difficult challenges facing them is trying to keep track and up-to-date with the thousands of different scholarships that are offered each year. Developing a website that features information about scholarships can serve two purposes. The first is that creating this type of site is a terrific way to develop your own home based business. The second purpose is obvious; parents and students would have access to a fantastic resource base to learn more about particular scholarships and the required criteria in terms of the awarding process. This type of online business could earn revenue in a few ways, such as charging students and parents a yearly membership fee for access to the site or charging educational facilities and scholarship advisory boards a fee to post their scholarship information. Of course, advertising revenues could also be earned by renting banner ads once the site is established.

