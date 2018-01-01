Online Scholarship Directory

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every year students vie for educational scholarships, and one of the most difficult challenges facing them is trying to keep track and up-to-date with the thousands of different scholarships that are offered each year. Developing a website that features information about scholarships can serve two purposes. The first is that creating this type of site is a terrific way to develop your own home based business. The second purpose is obvious; parents and students would have access to a fantastic resource base to learn more about particular scholarships and the required criteria in terms of the awarding process. This type of online business could earn revenue in a few ways, such as charging students and parents a yearly membership fee for access to the site or charging educational facilities and scholarship advisory boards a fee to post their scholarship information. Of course, advertising revenues could also be earned by renting banner ads once the site is established.