Online Vitamin Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Do you want to sell vitamins but don't have the investment capital needed to open a retail store? If so, consider developing a website featuring vitamins for sale. In addition to selling vitamins, you can also include articles and information about the health benefits of vitamin supplements as well as an online chat room so visitors can exchange information. To keep startup investment to a minimum, you can arrange a drop-ship agreement with one or more of the hundreds of companies that produce vitamins. Basically, you sell the vitamins via your site, forward the orders electronically to the vitamin producer, and they fulfill the order and ship the product directly to your customers.