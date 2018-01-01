Online Wedding Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Starting a commercial website venture solely dedicated to wedding could potentially make you the next online gazillionaire. The site can be indexed by state or even city and be broken down into subsections featuring every imaginable wedding-related product or service including: <BR> -A directory of wedding photographers and videographers <BR> -A directory of wedding singers, DJs and bands <BR> -A directory of wedding planners and caterers <BR> -A directory of formalwear and rentals for both men and women. <BR> -A directory of limousine services <BR>Site visitors would simply select the geographical area they live in, choose the topic of interest, and start to view the listing and information. Anyone getting married would be able to log onto the site to find a photographer, plan a honeymoon and book a reception hall all with the click of a mouse.