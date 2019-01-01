Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Designing and building custom made-to-order packing crates is a great business to initiate and has an almost endless supply of potential customers. Every year millions of products are manufactured and shipped in packing crates that have been specially designed and built to protect the cargo. The easiest way to get new clients for a packing crate manufacturing business is to simply design and distribute a promotional package to all the manufacturers in your community. The information package should outline and give details about your specialty service as well as include all vital contact information. Additional revenue for the business can be generated by manufacturing and selling wood shipping pallets to business clients. Once again, try to include recycled wood materials into the finished product.

