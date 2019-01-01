Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a retail paint and wallpaper store is a relatively stable retail business venture to start, as there is no real threat from Internet sales of these products. However, this big threat comes in the form of big box retailers, so business location is of critical importance to the success and survival of this kind of retailing venture. To increase sales and profits beyond just selling paint and wallpaper, also provide customers with unique services, such as after-hour instruction classes in various home decorating mediums and other products and services, such as equipment rental for do-it-yourself painters. Factoring in considerations such as competition, start-up investment, operating costs, and profit potential, a paint and wallpaper store is a good choice for a new business enterprise, but best left to those of you with retailing experience.

Categories