Painter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Painting fine works of art definitely requires a great degree of talent, and if you posses this talent what a wonderful way to make a living. As an artist you can paint commissioned and noncommissioned pieces. Commissioned painting for corporations is a very good way to stabilize your income. There are also many art galleries who will accept and display your artwork for a commission on the sale of the artwork. Either way, there is nothing like being self-employed in a business or profession that you enjoy and that you can earn a living at.

