Peanut and Nut Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? Yes

You can start making money by purchasing peanuts and other assorted nuts in bulk and repackaging the nuts into smaller sizes and sell the packaged nuts to retailers on a wholesale basis. Or alternately, a consignment and revenue share basis or from vending machines that can be installed at locations like malls, pubs and sports complexes. The vending machines will initially cost a few thousand dollars to purchase. However, the return on investment is quick providing the machines are installed in busy areas.

