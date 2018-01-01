Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Creating, packaging and distributing your own perfume line can make you rich. Developing your own perfume or perfume line will take some careful planning and research. However, the hard work could really pay off, especially if you can secure national accounts with well-recognized specialty retailers. In terms of the type of perfume your business develops, consider an all-natural approach to the ingredients, as all-natural products are the biggest trend right now. The perfume can be sold to retailers on a wholesale basis, directly to consumers via the internet, or by establishing a perfume sales kiosk set up in high-traffic community gathering places. For mail-order sales, advertise the perfume in specialty publications.