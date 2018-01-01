Portable Storage Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Simply start by purchasing good-quality commercial-grade power tools, design an information brochure listing tool descriptions, and indicate day and weekly rental rates. The rental price list can be distributed to local construction and renovation companies. Your advantage over the competition is that you can advertise that you guarantee free delivery of the rental tool (if in stock) to the job site in one hour. The entire business can be conducted right from a delivery truck with the assistance of a cellular phone for incoming rental inquiries.