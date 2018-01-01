Portrait Artist

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Artistic talent does not need to be on your side for this new business enterprise. Person, pet or object, many people wish to have something immortalized on canvas for a myriad of reasons. The first step will be to establish a working relationship with a few professional portrait artists or art students seeking income opportunities. Next, you will want to acquire some samples of their artwork and start to market your new business. Simply put, start asking around for businesses, professionals, pet shops, animal breeders, sports celebrities and anyone else who may be interested in a painted portrait of themselves or of a loved one. The only requirement to get started is a good camera so that once you have secured a paying client you can take a picture of the subject for the artist to work from. Revenues for your business will be by way of a 30 to 40 percent commission of the total selling price of the completed artwork.