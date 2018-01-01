Potpourri Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a business that makes and wholesales potpourri products is an excellent home based business venture to set in motion. The potpourri can be made from dried flowers, pine cones and bark mulch with fragrant essential oils added. Once packaged, the potpourri can be sold on a wholesale basis to specialty retailers or directly to consumers via a sales kiosk or craft show. One important aspect of the business not to overlook is packaging. The packaging for the potpourri should be unique to your business, as a method to separate your product from the competition. Additionally, be sure to use recycled materials for the packaging of the products, as this will not only help the environment, but it can also be used as a fantastic marketing tool.