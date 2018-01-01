Produce Shop

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

The bland produce shops of days gone by with their less-than-appealing display methods, boring interiors and limited product selections are quickly being replaced by what are now called 'Produce Boutiques.' A sheep in wolf's clothing, perhaps, but today's produce shops are specifically catering to consumers that have in large become more health wise and want a relaxing shopping experience. Many produce shops now offer customer services such as a juice bar and an area to sit down and relax with your favorite fruit or vegetable and read the paper. This is the type of retailing business that must be located in a densely populated urban center to thrive. Fewer cars and more walk-by foot traffic are key location considerations. Furthermore, as a method to increase profits, be sure to establish supply accounts with restaurants and catering companies that are seeking the best produce available to prepare for their valued customers.