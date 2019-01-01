Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

In this age of political correctness, disputes between employees or between employees and management based on allegations of sexual harassment, racism, or other forms of abusive behavior within the office environment can bankrupt a business, morally and financially. Needless to say, the time has never been better to start a business as an office protocol consultant. The concept is very straightforward. As an office protocol consultant, you can advise clients on issues pertaining to these subjects as well as create a training program for employees and management on how to avoid, or respond to any unfavorable situations that arise in the office environment. The demand for this type of consulting service is huge, as thousands of corporations rush to retain the services of protocol consultants as a proactive measure to ensure that they are not involved in politically or socially inappropriate situations. The protocol consultant may thus be viewed as a guardian of corporate image, morale, and financial stability. Scheduling meetings with human resources managers and networking at business and social functions is a good way to get started.

Categories