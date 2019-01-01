Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a reach truck service is a fantastic small business for someone who is seeking to operate his or her own business on a part-time basis. The service is very straightforward: you purchase a used small bucket reach truck in good mechanical condition, and rent your services out for small residential and commercial building and structure repair jobs that are not easily or safely reached by a ladder. The possibilities are endless as to the variety of services you can provide with this type of equipment. You can include window washing, painting, gutter cleaning, and sign maintenance. You can rent your services to construction and renovation companies who need to remove and install products on second and third floors of buildings that do not otherwise have good ground or working access. This kind of unique service has little competition, and you should have no problems commanding $50 to $60 per hour for your service.

Categories