Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The investment required to start a sound recording studio is gigantic. However, the profits that the business can potentially generate are even larger. Starting a sound recording studio is much easier than it was at one time, simply because of the advancement in technology. Many recording studios that specialize in voiceovers for radio advertising, CD recording and DVD recording are even homebased operations. Any one who doesn't have experience in the recording industry is well advised to stay clear of this particular business opportunity'-unless the business is approached or established as a joint venture enterprise with a person or company that has experience in the industry, but lacks the financial backing or business experience to ensure the enterprise succeeds. A recording studio can potentially exceed $100,000 per year in profit after wages, expenses and taxes.