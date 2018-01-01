Restaurant Washroom Cleaning Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Next to bad food, the number-one reason people will not return to a restaurant is dirty washrooms. This fact alone can be used as your greatest sales and marketing tool for convincing restaurant owners and managers that they need your washroom sanitation services. Offer the service for free for the first time as it only takes abut 20 minutes to sanitize the average washroom. Managers and owners--not to mention patrons--will be so impressed with the excellent service and positive effects that they'll contract with you to return weekly to continue the washroom sanitation program. Income potential, once established, is $15 to $25 per hour.