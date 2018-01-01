Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Who needs cupid when they can hire your romantic catering service and surprise that someone special in their lives with a unique and unforgettable romantic dinner for two. Romantic catering is just that. You plan and play host to a memorable dining experience for clients. The evening could start with a romantic ride in a horse-drawn carriage through a park, complete with wine, roses and mood-setting music. The ride could end on a secluded beach under the stars where the client would dine on lobster and caviar picnic-style. Of course, your service would provide the gourmet meal, make all the arrangements, supply the transportation and even serve the meal on the finest china while dressed in exquisite formalwear. Best of all, you do not need to be a chef, have the horse-drawn carriage or even have the ability to serve them. All of these can be contracted to qualified people who possess these abilities and equipment. What is required, however, is the ability to plan the best possible romantic dinner adventures available. This type of specialty business will also enable you to be creative in how you go about promoting the service. Perhaps a deal can be struck with the local newspaper or entertainment magazine. You provide a romantic dinner full of surprises for a reporter, editor or publisher and their guest in exchange for a write-up about your romantic catering service to be featured in their publication. This is the type of business that can enjoy a great amount of repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals.