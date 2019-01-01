Roof Installations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The best aspect about starting a roofing service is that unlike a new kitchen, a new roof is usually a need, not a want. Residential and commercial roofing manufacturers use many different materials, such as asphalt, steel, cedar, and composite materials. The first step to get the business set in motion is to decide what type of roofing, and on what type of building you will be concentrating your marketing effort on. Regardless of whether you concentrate on residential or commercial, a roofing service will always be in high demand. Simply put, to get business there are many options available to you, including subcontracting for a new homebuilder, advertising directly to the end consumers, and becoming a manufacturer's authorized installation representative. requirements: depending on the type of roof replacement service you will be operating, the requirements will vary in terms of skilled staff, equipment, regulations, and operating location. In some areas of the country, a builder's license is required to carry out roofing installations. Liability insurance is also and absolute must, regardless of the type of roofing installations you specialize in.

