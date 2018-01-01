Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Crime is on the rise, and people are now more proactive in terms of protecting themselves and their families from becoming victims of crime and against the loss of their valuables or personal property through crime. The time has never been better to start and operate a business that specializes in the sales and installations of safes used in the prevention of property loss by burglary. Safes typically come in two forms. The first is the traditional floor model safe that can be cemented into place as an additional safety measure. The second is wall-mounted safes, which are generally concealed behind furniture or installed in unlikely places, such as attics and closets. Requirements: Installing safes does not require any special certificates, with the exception that the person who is carrying out the installation should be bonded for insurance purposes. However, you must first find out all of the regulations in your area in terms of safe sales and installations. The additional requirements for this business start-up include dolly equipment capable of moving heavy items and a few basic power tools to be used for the safe installations.