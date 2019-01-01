Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Calling all dive masters, dive instructors, and boat owners. A financially and personally rewarding lifestyle awaits anyone who starts a scuba dive charter boat business. The two main requirements to get this business rolling are an experienced dive master or instructor on board and a boat. Perhaps you possess one of these requirements, but not the other. This can be the groundwork for a potential business partnership or joint business venture with a company or individual that has what you lack. The business can be marketed by utilizing all the traditional marketing and advertising methods, as well by building alliances with companies and individuals who are already in the travel and recreation industry who can refer your business to their clients for free. Or they can even act as a booking agent for your business and receive a commission for doing so. Ideally, a scuba dive charter boat will be operated in a busy tourist area, or in an area where weather permits year-round scuba diving.

Categories