Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Do you live near the ocean and take daily walks on the beach? If so, you could be walking past thousands of dollars in potential profits and not even realize it. Starting a home based business that designs and sells seashell jewelry is not only an easy and inexpensive business to set in motion, it also could prove to be very fun and interesting. Collect various sizes, shapes and colors of seashells right from the beach, and create beautiful seashell jewelry. Once completed, the jewelry can be sold to local retailers on a wholesale basis or placed in retail stores on a consignment basis. A seashell jewelry manufacturing business is not only easy to start and run, but it could also generate extra income of $10,000 per year or more.