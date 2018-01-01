Secondhand Clothing Store

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

There are a few options available to the entrepreneur considering a retail business that sells secondhand clothing. The first and most capital-intensive option is to open a used clothing store from a fixed retail location or storefront. The second option is to sell the secondhand clothing items via a flea-market booth. The third option is to develop a website and sell used clothing online. Of course, all three options could be combined into one operating format, and combining all three methods of marketing and distribution would greatly increase potential business revenue. There are even a few companies that sell secondhand designer clothing by way of home parties and independent sales consultants, which could also be a potential avenue worth investigating.