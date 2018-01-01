Shopping Mall Play Centers

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

Millions of parents go to shopping malls every day, usually with their children in tow. While shopping can be a terrific family outing, sometimes a break from the children while shopping can also be a pleasant experience. Starting a shopping mall play center business can fill a couple of demands. The first, of course, gives parents a fantastic place to drop off their children while shopping, the second is that the business can be built into a successful and profitable venture, which is exactly what you want to hear if starting this type of business is a consideration for you. Establishing a children's play center in a mall will take careful planning, especially for legal and liability issues. However, there is a real potential to generate a six-figure yearly income from a shopping mall play center for the owner-operator of the business enterprise.

