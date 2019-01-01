Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Genuine silk scarves can retail for as much as $100 each, yet can be purchased in bulk and on a wholesale basis for as little as $10 each from foreign manufacturers. Herein lies the business opportunity. Simply secure an exclusive import and distribution contract with a foreign manufacturer of silk scarves and set about marketing the product. The scarves can be resold in smaller quantities to clothing retailers on a wholesale basis or directly to consumers via fashion shows, sales kiosks and the internet. Thousands of importing opportunities are available for the enterprising entrepreneur to capitalize on. All it takes is some initiative and a desire to become a successful business owner.

