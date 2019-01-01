Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Would you like to start a singing telegram business, but your singing abilities are best left to the shower where no one can hear you? Fear not. For starting a singing telegram service is easy, even for those of us who cannot sing. A singing telegram service is a fantastic choice for a new business venture, especially for entrepreneurs with limited capital available, as this homebased enterprise can be put into action for less than a few thousand dollars. Furthermore, there are numerous accomplished singers in every community across North America that will be more than happy to exercise their singing talents for a fee, so locating the singers should not prove difficult

