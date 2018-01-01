Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The old plastic bubble style skylights are out, and demand is booming for the new high-tech skylights that are now available. Some skylights not only open and close with the push of a button, they also have sensors that will automatically close the skylight if it begins to rain. Some have additional features like smart heat reflective glass, custom shades, and availability in a multitude of shapes and sizes. I talked to one skylight installation company, aptly called 'Skylights Only.' The owner told me that demand was so great for skylight installations, his company was booked for the next six months straight, and demand showed no signs of slowing down. This business opportunity gets four out of four stars, as not only is there high demand, but the entire venture can be set in motion for less than $5,000. Once again, the income and profit potential will vary. However, skylights have a good gross profit margin, and installation rates average in the range of $35 to $50 per hour. Combined income and profits for a business that sells and installs skylights could easily reach $100,000 per year or more.