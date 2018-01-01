Sportsmen Vests

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Manufacturing custom-made sportsmen's vests for hunting, fishing and boating activities is an outstanding home based business venture to get rolling, especially for the entrepreneur with sewing skills and experience. The key to success in this type of specialty clothing manufacturing business is to ensure that the sportsmen's vests serve many functions related to the activity they've been created for--as well as ensuring that the materials and workmanship used in creating the product are of the highest quality. Once completed, the sportsmen's vest can be sold to national sporting goods retailers on a wholesale basis or the sportsmen's vest can be sold directly to consumers via mail-order catalogs, recreation trade shows and the internet. Furthermore, the business can be started on a part-time basis and expanded to full-time from the profits earned. Be sure to seek exporting opportunities for the vests, as American and Canadian sporting goods and sportswear is extremely popular overseas, especially in Japan and Germany.