Stained Glass

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Launching a business that focuses on teaching people how to make stained-glass items, such as lampshades and sun catchers, is a terrific low-investment business opportunity to initiate. The business and instruction classes can be operated from a homebased workshop, or the classes can be provided for students and operated in conjunction with a community institution, such as a college, recreation center, or community center. One of the main requirements for starting a business teaching others how to make stained-glass products is, of course, the ability to make and teach others how to make stained-glass items. Beyond that, the business is very simple to start. Selling students the materials required to make the stained-glass items, such as art glass, cutters, and glass grinders, can earn additional income.

