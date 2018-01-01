Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Are you searching for a unique and interesting business opportunity that has little competition and the potential to make $100,000 per year or more in profits? If so, perhaps you should consider starting a business that sells and installs specialty stair lift chairs. There are many worldwide manufacturers of stair lifts, so finding a wholesale source should not be difficult. Market the stair lifts using all traditional advertising mediums, as well as by establishing alliances with custom homebuilders and renovation contractors to act as sales agents for the product. Be sure to design a stair lift display that highlights the beneficial features of the product. The display can be set up and used as a sales and marketing tool to collect sales leads from potential customers at home and garden trade shows.