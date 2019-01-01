Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a business that manufactures and installs residential and commercial staircases not only has the potential to generate enormous yearly profits, the business can also be started and operated from a homebased workshop. Providing you have the necessary skills and equipment, you can build and install staircases made from various construction materials, such as hard and soft woods, steel, concrete, or any combination of these materials. The stairs can be sold directly to homeowners building new homes or renovating existing homes. However, a more suitable marketing approach is to establish alliances with contractors, architects, and renovation companies, and sell the stairs to these firms, as well as install the stairs on a subcontract basis. A staircase design and manufacturing business can be operated as a company that manufactures staircases in general, or the business can specialize and manufacture specific styles of stairs, such as spiral, pull-down attic stairs, or rolling staircases for warehouse applications.

