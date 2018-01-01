Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Do you have a publishing background and advertising sales experience? If so, you can put it to good use by starting a business that publishes a weekly stock watch report. The stock watch publication can be distributed free of charge throughout the community and feature information and articles on world stock markets, publicly-traded companies and, of course, stock tips. The information featured in the publication can be provided by local investment brokers and financial planners. Revenues can be earned by selling advertising space in the publication to stockbrokers, real estate agents, investment advisors and banks to promote their financial products and services.