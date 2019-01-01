Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Do you possess a special entertainment talent such as miming, juggling, or walking on stilts? If so, perhaps you should consider applying that talent to becoming a professional street entertainer or busker, as many buskers routinely earn more than $1,000 per week and, best of all, the earnings come in the form of cash. Becoming a street performer is very easy. However, there are two potential drawbacks to operating this unique entertainment service as a business. The first drawback is that many buskers routinely travel to where the tourists are depending on the season. While this may not be a drawback for all people considering this career, it will be for anyone with a family. The second potential problem is that many communities in the United States and Canada are starting to regulate street performers by issuing licenses or permits to conduct the performances, and generally the permits are awarded on a lottery basis, so research is vital.

