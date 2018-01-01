Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There are a few different approaches that can be taken when considering starting a business that focuses on selling stuffed animals. The first approach is to design and manufacture the stuffed animals yourself. The second approach is to purchase stuffed animals on a wholesale basis and resell them for a profit. The third approach is to purchase antique stuffed animals and resell them for a profit. All three approaches have great opportunity for business success, as stuffed animals new or old will always be in high demand by collectors and consumers alike. The profit potential is outstanding, especially if you can locate a good source for antique stuffed animals, as it is not uncommon for antique teddy bears to sell for as much as $1,000 each.