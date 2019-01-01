Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs:

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Suspenders featuring colorful and bold designs are hot selling fashion accessories, and starting a business that manufactures suspenders is a very easy business to set in motion. The business can easily be operated from a homebased work space on a full- or part-time basis. Researching how suspenders are manufactured can be as simple as spending a couple of hundred dollars on competitors' products for closer examination. The complete product can be packaged in a unique style to increase consumer interest and sold on a wholesale basis to fashion retailers or directly to consumers by way of the Internet. Another marketing idea is to display the product at consumer-attended fashion trade shows. Manufacturing and selling related fashion accessories such as hats, belts, gloves, and neckties can also earn additional revenues. Once established, the business could prove to be very profitable, not to mention a whole lot of fun to operate.

