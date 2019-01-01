Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Outsourcing, downsizing, and consolidation are buzzwords in today's business world, and all have helped to make the placement of temporary workers a thriving industry. In short, when businesses and organizations need temporary or seasonal help, many turn to the services of a temporary help agency to fulfill their manpower needs. It often costs less and is more convenient than having to run help wanted ads and interview candidates. In starting your temp help agency, we suggest that you specialize in supplying qualified workers in one particular industry or area of expertise, such as the construction industry, retail sales, home care, domestic work, office work, or warehouse staffing. Recruiting workers prepared to work on a temporary basis should not prove difficult. Just target students, early retirees, homemakers, and even other homebased business owners seeking to earn extra income periodically.

The Market

Marketing can be as easy as creating an information package describing the service and your available work force, and distributing it to businesses and companies that occasionally rely on temporary workers. You can network for clients at business and social functions, and use the Yellow Pages and newspaper classifieds for advertising.

