Theater Productions

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Producing theatrical plays is much easier than you think, and many plays have the potential to generate outstanding profits even if they're only small community productions. Producing plays simply means you're the financial backer of the production and you pay for the costs associated with bringing the play to stage. However, there's a major benefit for producing these types of small plays--often the performers, directors and stagehands will work for little or no financial compensation. Just the fact that they're taking part in the play itself is reward enough. Additionally, many venues for performances can also be secured for free, providing there are benefits for the owner of the venue such as refreshment sales or product sales. The key to success in producing a community play for profit is to retain as much of the ticket revenue as possible while seeking out ways to reduce or eliminate production costs.